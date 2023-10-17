UN Security Council rejects Russia-drafted resolution on Israel–Hamas conflict

The UN Security Council has rejected a draft resolution proposed by Russia that called for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza but made no mention of Hamas' attack on Israel, while a vote on a rival Brazilian text will be held on Tuesday, 17 October.

The 15-nation Council met on the evening of Monday, 16 October, to vote on the Russia-led draft resolution, the first such text to be considered by the UN amid the escalating conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The one-page draft resolution failed to garner enough votes and was not adopted by the Council, which is expected to meet again today to vote on a rival draft resolution circulated by Brazil, the Council president for the month of October.