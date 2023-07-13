US approves first over-the-counter birth control pill

US regulators on Thursday approved the nation's first over-the-counter birth control pill.

The Food and Drug Administration said it cleared Perrigo's once-a-day Opill to be sold without prescription.

The medication, Opill, will become available in pharmacies and supermarkets as well as online early next year, the manufacturer Perrigo said in a statement.

There will be no age restrictions on sales.

"Today's approval marks the first time a nonprescription daily oral contraceptive will be an available option for millions of people in the United States," said Patrizia Cavazzoni, director of the Food and Drug Administration's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research.

This "may help reduce the number of unintended pregnancies and their potential negative impacts," the FDA statement added.