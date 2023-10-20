US attorney-general warns of rising threat to US citizens as part of Israel-Hamas conflict

US attorney-general Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is seeing an increase in reported threats against Jewish, Muslim and Arab communities and institutions across the country amid the raging Israel-Hamas conflict.

In an address, Garland said last week, he directed all 94 US attorneys' offices and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to be in close touch with federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in their districts, reports Xinhua news agency.

"The entire Justice Department remains vigilant in our efforts to identify and respond to hate crimes, threats of violence, or related incidents, with particular attention to threats to faith communities," Garland said. "As always, the Justice Department remains focused on doing everything we can to keep Americans safe from the threat of terrorism."