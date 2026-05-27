US charges journalist with acting as unregistered Chinese agent
Federal prosecutors allege commentator linked to Chinese state media worked under direction of Beijing intelligence operatives
An American journalist and political commentator who worked for several Chinese state-run media organisations has been charged in the United States with acting as an unregistered agent for China, according to newly unsealed federal court documents.
Thomas Weir Pauken II, also known as Tom McGregor, is accused of operating under the direction of individuals connected to China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) while cultivating contacts in the United States, including a person reportedly seeking a role in the Trump administration.
The criminal complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, alleges that Pauken had been acting “under the direction and control” of Chinese-linked handlers since at least 2019.
According to an affidavit submitted by FBI Special Agent Timothy J. Healy, Pauken’s alleged handler — identified only as “Cathy” — tasked him with meeting potential sources, delivering communication devices, gathering information and sending reports back to China.
Investigators claim Pauken admitted during voluntary interviews with the FBI that his activities formed part of “a conspiracy to obtain classified information from the United States government”.
The case was first reported by Politico, which said Pauken allegedly told investigators he was “80 per cent sure” that one associate linked to the incoming Trump administration would eventually pass classified information to Chinese contacts.
Court filings also allege that Pauken provided encrypted communication tools, laptops and mobile phones to facilitate secure contact between individuals in the US and his Chinese handlers.
According to prosecutors, Pauken moved to China around 2010 and worked for several state-backed media outlets, including China Radio International, China Central Television and China Global Television Network. He later joined another news agency described in court documents as the “official state news agency” of the People’s Republic of China.
Investigators said Pauken met “Cathy” in or around 2017 after being introduced by a man identified as one of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s speechwriters. The pair allegedly communicated through encrypted platforms including WeChat, Signal and Telegram.
The FBI further alleged that Pauken travelled frequently between China and the United States from 2019 to 2025, with many of the trips allegedly funded by his Chinese contacts. Prosecutors claimed he received approximately 100,000 dollars in exchange for reports and assignments.
Court documents stated that Pauken arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport in January 2025 carrying two mobile phones, a laptop computer and 3,000 dollars in cash.
The affidavit said the FBI later instructed him to continue engaging with his contacts while warning him not to seek or transfer classified information, apparently as part of an ongoing monitoring operation.
Prosecutors also alleged that Pauken offered an associate identified only as “Person 1” a 10,000-dollar bonus to resume cooperating with “Cathy”, claiming the reports produced would influence policy discussions and be read by Xi Jinping.
Pauken’s lawyer, Charles Burnham, told Politico that his client had not been charged with espionage or mishandling classified material, arguing that the case instead centred on legal requirements for registering as an agent acting on behalf of a foreign government.
The charges were filed under Section 951 of the US criminal code, which prohibits individuals from acting as agents of foreign governments within the United States without notifying the Attorney General. Prosecutors said checks of Justice Department records found no indication that Pauken had registered as an agent of the Chinese government.
With IANS inputs
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