US charges journalist with acting as unregistered Chinese agent

An American journalist and political commentator who worked for several Chinese state-run media organisations has been charged in the United States with acting as an unregistered agent for China, according to newly unsealed federal court documents.

Thomas Weir Pauken II, also known as Tom McGregor, is accused of operating under the direction of individuals connected to China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) while cultivating contacts in the United States, including a person reportedly seeking a role in the Trump administration.

The criminal complaint, filed in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, alleges that Pauken had been acting “under the direction and control” of Chinese-linked handlers since at least 2019.

According to an affidavit submitted by FBI Special Agent Timothy J. Healy, Pauken’s alleged handler — identified only as “Cathy” — tasked him with meeting potential sources, delivering communication devices, gathering information and sending reports back to China.

Investigators claim Pauken admitted during voluntary interviews with the FBI that his activities formed part of “a conspiracy to obtain classified information from the United States government”.

The case was first reported by Politico, which said Pauken allegedly told investigators he was “80 per cent sure” that one associate linked to the incoming Trump administration would eventually pass classified information to Chinese contacts.

Court filings also allege that Pauken provided encrypted communication tools, laptops and mobile phones to facilitate secure contact between individuals in the US and his Chinese handlers.

According to prosecutors, Pauken moved to China around 2010 and worked for several state-backed media outlets, including China Radio International, China Central Television and China Global Television Network. He later joined another news agency described in court documents as the “official state news agency” of the People’s Republic of China.