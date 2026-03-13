US Democrats push ‘Hind Rajab Act’ as film on Gaza child’s death gains Oscars boost

Democratic lawmakers in the United States have introduced legislation seeking a full accounting of what the government knows about the killing of Palestinian child Hind Rajab in Gaza, as renewed global attention on her case grows amid awards-season buzz for a film based on her death.

According to Middle East Eye, the proposed Justice for Hind Rajab Act would require the US administration to disclose details of any investigation into the circumstances surrounding the six-year-old’s killing, including whether American citizens were involved.

The Bill was introduced in the Senate by Peter Welch and in the House of Representatives by Pramila Jayapal and Sara Jacobs. If enacted, it would require the US secretaries of state and defence to submit a report to Congress within 45 days addressing whether the incident violated US laws governing military assistance to foreign forces.

Those include the Foreign Assistance Act and the Leahy Law, which bars the United States from providing weapons or military support to foreign military units implicated in human rights abuses. The legislation also seeks to identify the Israeli soldiers involved in the incident and determine whether any hold US citizenship, Middle East Eye reported.

Lawmakers are also demanding disclosure of any investigations undertaken by the US Department of Justice and all available information held by the US government about the killing.

Rajab’s death in Gaza on 29 January 2024 drew international attention after details emerged of the circumstances in which she was killed. The six-year-old was travelling with relatives as they attempted to flee northern Gaza when their vehicle came under Israeli fire, according to a later investigation.