US denies Iranian strike on US vessel amid push to reopen Strait of Hormuz

The US Central Command on Monday rejected Iranian claims that it had struck an American naval vessel, even as Washington stepped up efforts to restore commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, where traffic has been severely disrupted by the ongoing conflict.

The US military said “no US Navy ships have been struck”, countering reports by Iranian media that Tehran had targeted a vessel near its southeastern coast and forced it to retreat.

US begins guided transit for merchant ships

US officials said two American-flagged merchant vessels had successfully passed through the strait under naval escort, marking the first such movement since hostilities intensified.

Guided-missile destroyers operating in the Persian Gulf are assisting in securing maritime routes as part of a new initiative aimed at restoring global shipping flows.

The US military described the operation as part of “Project Freedom”, under which naval assets are being deployed to facilitate safe transit for commercial vessels.

UAE issues missile alert

Shortly after the US announcement, authorities in the United Arab Emirates issued an emergency missile alert, urging residents to seek shelter.

It marked the first such alert since a ceasefire in the Iran war came into effect in early April. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.