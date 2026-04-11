US denies reports of unfreezing $6 billion Iranian assets as talks begin in Islamabad

The United States on Saturday denied reports that it had agreed to unfreeze billions of dollars in Iranian assets, even as high-level delegations from both countries arrived in Pakistan for talks aimed at ending the six-week-long conflict.

A US official rejected claims that Washington had agreed to release Iranian funds held in foreign banks, including Qatar. The denial came after a Reuters report cited Iranian sources as saying the US had agreed to unfreeze around $6 billion in assets.

The source had informed Reuters that move was linked to ensuring safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, which is expected to be a central issue in the talks.

High-level delegations arrive

Senior officials from both countries reached Islamabad for negotiations, with Pakistan playing a mediating role.

The US delegation is led by Vice President JD Vance and includes special envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner. They arrived in two US Air Force aircraft and were received by Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

The Iranian delegation, led by Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived earlier.