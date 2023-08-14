US DOJ ordered to return $5 million assets to Indian-American executive

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) has been ordered to release nearly $5 million in assets seized from an Indian-American executive of a Chicago-based health technology startup who was convicted in a corporate fraud scheme, a media report said.

Rishi Shah, 37, co-founder and former CEO of Outcome Health, was convicted in April for his role in a $1 billion fraud scheme that targeted the company's clients, lenders, and investors.

A federal judge ruled recently that $4.9 million in investments should not have been frozen because they were made before the crimes occurred, the Chicago Business newspaper reported.

Prosecutors froze about $55 million in total assets, mostly holdings in startups and investment funds, owned by Shah and Shradha Agarwal -- former president of the company who was also convicted,

Shah's attorneys argued that $4.9 million of that was incorrectly frozen money that their client wanted to use for legal fees for representation at sentencing and for an appeal.