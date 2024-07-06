US elections: Joe Biden says debate was a "bad episode"

US president Joe Biden on Friday, 5 July said he had “a bad night” and he was "exhausted” and "sick” during his first presidential debate with his Republican rival Donald Trump.

He asserted that only the "Lord Almighty" could make him drop out of the race to win the 5 November election.

Biden, 81, said this in a television interview, a week after his subpar debate performance in Atlanta on 27 June against Trump, following which some of his own party leaders started urging him to step down and his approval rating plummeted.

Seeking his second term from his fellow Americans, Biden alleged that Trump is a pathological liar.

"It was a bad episode. No indication of any serious condition. I was exhausted. I didn't listen to my instincts in terms of preparing and -- and a bad night," Biden told ABC News during his first interview after the debate, adding that his top party leadership are asking him to stay in the race.

"Because I was sick. I was feeling terrible. Matter of fact the docs (doctors are) with me. I asked if they did a COVID test because they're trying to figure out what was wrong. They did a test to see whether or not I had some infection, a virus. I didn't. I just had a really bad cold," he said and reiterated multiple times that he is running for presidency.

Blaming himself for the bad debate night, Biden said, "Yeah, look. The whole way I prepared, nobody's fault but mine. I prepared what I usually would do sitting down as I did come back with foreign leaders or National Security Council for explicit detail," adding that Trump "lied 28 times" during the debate.