US embassy says it cannot evacuate Americans from Israel
Diplomatic mission urges citizens to make their own departure plans as security situation remains volatile
The Embassy of the United States, Jerusalem has warned American citizens in Israel that it is currently unable to organise evacuations, urging them instead to take personal responsibility for their safety and travel arrangements as the regional conflict intensifies.
In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the embassy said the security environment remains unpredictable and can deteriorate without notice. It stressed the importance of heightened vigilance, including awareness of the nearest shelter in the event of sirens or red alerts.
“The US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel,” the statement said.
Officials highlighted the ongoing risk posed by mortar, rocket and missile fire, as well as incursions by unmanned aircraft systems, noting that such incidents can occur with little or no warning.
The embassy added that, depending on developments, it may impose additional restrictions on the movement of US government personnel and their families. These measures could include limiting or prohibiting travel to certain areas, including Jerusalem’s Old City and parts of the West Bank.
Providing information for those seeking to leave the country, the embassy said the Israel Ministry of Tourism has begun operating shuttle services to the Taba border crossing from 2 March. US citizens wishing to use the service can register through the ministry’s evacuation form.
However, the embassy made clear it was not endorsing the initiative. “The US Embassy cannot make any recommendation for or against the Ministry of Tourism’s shuttle,” the advisory stated. It added that Americans choosing to depart via this route would do so at their own risk, and that the US government could not guarantee their safety.
For travellers planning to continue to Jordan, the embassy advised that passengers may take the shuttle to Eilat and then arrange private transport to the Yitzhak Rabin Border Crossing. Buses are due to operate from designated assembly points in Herzliya, Haifa, Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.
The embassy also urged US nationals to monitor instructions issued by the Israel Home Front Command and to stay informed of official guidance before travelling to any border crossing.
The advisory underscores growing concern among foreign missions as the conflict deepens, leaving many expatriates weighing their options amid mounting uncertainty.
With IANS input
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines