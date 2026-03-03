US embassy says it cannot evacuate Americans from Israel

The Embassy of the United States, Jerusalem has warned American citizens in Israel that it is currently unable to organise evacuations, urging them instead to take personal responsibility for their safety and travel arrangements as the regional conflict intensifies.

In an advisory issued on Tuesday, the embassy said the security environment remains unpredictable and can deteriorate without notice. It stressed the importance of heightened vigilance, including awareness of the nearest shelter in the event of sirens or red alerts.

“The US Embassy is not in a position at this time to evacuate or directly assist Americans in departing Israel,” the statement said.

Officials highlighted the ongoing risk posed by mortar, rocket and missile fire, as well as incursions by unmanned aircraft systems, noting that such incidents can occur with little or no warning.

The embassy added that, depending on developments, it may impose additional restrictions on the movement of US government personnel and their families. These measures could include limiting or prohibiting travel to certain areas, including Jerusalem’s Old City and parts of the West Bank.