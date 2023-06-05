US fighter jets cause sonic boom in Washington while chasing aircraft

The agency said it will arrive at the scene on Monday and will begin "the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft".



In a statement, the US Capitol Police said the Capitol Complex was placed on "an elevated alert" when the small aircraft flew near the area on Sunday afternoon,.



"This afternoon, our officials were working closely with our federal partners to monitor an unresponsive pilot who was flying an airplane near the National Capital Region. The US Capitol Complex was briefly placed on an elevated alert until the airplane left the area," CNN reported citing the statement as saying.