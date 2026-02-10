US Homeland Security funds crisis: Democrats reject White House ICE offer

Senior Democratic leaders have rebuffed a White House proposal tied to immigration enforcement, intensifying a confrontation over Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) practices that threatens to derail funding for the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Senate leader Chuck Schumer and House leader Hakeem Jeffries said late on Monday that the administration’s response to their demands lacked substance, arguing it “included neither details nor legislative text” and failed to address “the concerns Americans have about ICE’s lawless conduct”. Their criticism comes as lawmakers scramble to avert a shutdown that could begin this weekend if negotiations collapse.

The White House proposal has not been released publicly. Democrats are pressing for stricter oversight of immigration enforcement — including judicial warrants, clearer identification for officers, tougher use-of-force rules and prohibitions on racial profiling — following fatal shootings of US citizens by federal agents in Minneapolis that fuelled nationwide protests and demands for reform.

Republicans and administration officials have indicated some willingness to negotiate, but dismissed parts of the Democratic agenda as unrealistic. The dispute is unfolding against a tight timetable after President Donald Trump agreed to separate DHS funding from a broader spending measure, extending support only briefly while talks continue.

Earlier, Senate majority leader John Thune had struck a cautiously upbeat tone, saying there was “forward progress” in the unusual exchanges between the two sides and expressing hope they might reach compromise. But rank-and-file lawmakers in both parties remain sceptical, underscoring the depth of division surrounding immigration policy.