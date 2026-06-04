US House votes to curb Iran war, dealing political blow to Trump

The US House of Representatives has approved a bipartisan resolution seeking to end American military involvement in Iran, marking a significant political setback for President Donald Trump amid growing criticism of a conflict that has entered its fourth month.

The War Powers Resolution was passed by a narrow 215-208 vote on Wednesday, reflecting increasing unease among lawmakers over the administration's handling of the conflict and the broader question of presidential authority to engage in military action without explicit congressional approval.

The measure was introduced by senior Democratic lawmakers, including House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gregory Meeks, and received support from members across party lines.

Describing the vote as a landmark moment, Meeks said the resolution represented a bipartisan rejection of what he characterised as an unauthorised and costly military campaign. He argued that the conflict had failed to achieve its stated objectives while increasing risks for the United States and its allies.

Critics of the administration contend that the war has not succeeded in curbing Iran's nuclear ambitions, altering the country's leadership or reducing regional instability. Instead, they argue, the conflict has strengthened Tehran's strategic leverage and complicated diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving tensions.