US intelligence warned of increased risk days before Hamas attack

The US intelligence community produced at least two assessments based in part on intelligence provided by Israel warning President Joe Biden's administration of an increased risk for Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the weeks ahead of the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel, according to informed sources.

One update from September 28 warned, based on multiple streams of intelligence, that the terror group Hamas was poised to escalate rocket-attacks across the border, CNN reported citing the sources as saying.

An October 5 wire from the CIA warned generally of the increasing possibility of violence by Hamas.

Then, on October 6, the day before the attack, US officials circulated reporting from Israel indicating unusual activity by Hamas -- indications that are now clear: an attack was imminent, CNN reported.

None of the American assessments offered any tactical details or indications of the overwhelming scope, scale and sheer brutality of the operation that Hamas carried out on October 7, the sources said.