US intensifies Ebola safeguards as Congo outbreak worsens

The United States is stepping up efforts to prevent Ebola from entering the country as health authorities battle a rapidly spreading outbreak in parts of Central Africa, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

Speaking during a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Donald Trump at the White House on Wednesday, Rubio said the administration was coordinating an aggressive response to contain the virus and protect Americans from potential exposure.

“We cannot and will not allow any cases of Ebola to enter the United States,” Rubio said, adding that multiple federal agencies were involved in monitoring and containment measures.

According to Rubio, the State Department is working alongside the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and other agencies to support efforts in affected regions, particularly in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

“We’ve surged assistance to make sure that that is being contained there,” he said.

US authorities are also increasing surveillance of international travel and border movements to reduce the risk of infected individuals entering the country. Rubio said Americans should be reassured that the administration was taking every possible precaution.

The comments came as the Trump administration highlighted wider national security and border enforcement priorities during the Cabinet meeting, which also focused on immigration, Iran, energy policy and defence spending.

Rubio said protecting US citizens remained the “number one priority” of American foreign policy. Earlier in the meeting, he noted that Washington had reached agreements with 20 countries to accept deportees from the United States as part of tighter immigration controls.

The renewed focus on Ebola follows mounting concern over the worsening outbreak in the DRC, where officials say more than 900 suspected cases and at least 223 suspected deaths have been recorded since the outbreak was declared on 15 May.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the disease may be spreading more quickly than first anticipated and has declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.