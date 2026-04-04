US intensifies search for missing pilot after Tehran calls Iranians to help capture ‘enemy’

The United States has intensified efforts to locate a missing pilot after Iran shot down a US warplane, with Tehran urging civilians to report or capture the “enemy pilot”, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Iran said the aircraft was a F-15E Strike Eagle, one of two US planes targeted, with one crew member rescued and another unaccounted for. The incident marks the first confirmed loss of US aircraft within Iranian territory since the war began on 28 February.

US military search-and-rescue teams were deployed to a mountainous region in southwestern Iran, where the aircraft was believed to have gone down.

The Pentagon confirmed it had received notification of an aircraft being shot down but did not disclose operational details.

Iranian state-linked media called on citizens to hand over any “enemy pilot” to authorities, while officials offered rewards for capture, underlining the high-stakes nature of the incident.

Iranian media also reported that a US A-10 Thunderbolt II crashed in the Persian Gulf after being hit by Iranian defences, though US officials said it remained unclear whether the aircraft was shot down or the cause of the crash.

Continued strikes, widening conflict

Hostilities continued across the region, with missile and drone strikes reported on multiple fronts.

An apparent Iranian drone strike damaged the Dubai headquarters of Oracle Corporation, though authorities in Dubai said no injuries were reported.