US-Iran conflict escalates as fresh strikes coincide with Egypt port attack
Retaliation follows Tehran’s surprise missile attack on US forces; CENTCOM says it struck dozens of IRGC targets
Iran came under a fresh wave of US air strikes late on Wednesday after Tehran launched missile attacks targeting American forces in the Middle East, sharply escalating a conflict that had briefly eased following a temporary pause in hostilities.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets, including military command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal defence sites and maritime assets.
The operation was launched in retaliation for Iranian missile attacks a day earlier, which targeted US military bases in Jordan and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said all attacks on American forces were successfully intercepted.
The latest exchange marks one of the most serious escalations in the conflict since fighting began in February, with both sides appearing to move further away from diplomatic efforts.
Iranian state media reported that one of the US strikes hit a residential property in the Chah-Tangu neighbourhood on Qeshm Island, where rescue teams were searching for people trapped beneath the rubble. Other Iranian outlets reported multiple explosions on the island. The reports could not be independently verified, and the US military did not immediately respond.
The renewed strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed a forceful response to Iran's attacks on American personnel.
The developments also coincide with reports that Tehran is seeking to rapidly strengthen its air-defence network.
According to Reuters, Iran is expected to receive an initial shipment of up to 400 Chinese-made shoulder-fired air-defence missile launchers worth an estimated $60-70 million. The reported package includes QW-12 and FN-16 man-portable air-defence systems and is said to be one of Iran's largest efforts to reinforce its short-range air defences since the conflict exposed vulnerabilities in protecting military installations and strategic infrastructure.
Reuters also reported that Iranian officials have explored overland supply routes for Chinese military equipment and dual-use components to reduce the risk of disruption.
China denied the reports, with its Foreign Ministry calling them "completely groundless" and reiterating that Beijing supports efforts to promote peace.
Separately, a drone struck a US-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta, according to British maritime security firm Ambrey. Egyptian authorities confirmed a fire at the port but did not identify the cause, and responsibility for the incident remains unclear.
The latest escalation has renewed concerns over global energy supplies and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for oil and gas exports.
Oil prices surged after President Trump's warning of retaliation, with Brent crude closing nearly 8 per cent higher at $90.74 a barrel before easing slightly in Asian trading on Thursday.