US-Iran conflict escalates as fresh strikes coincide with Egypt port attack

Iran came under a fresh wave of US air strikes late on Wednesday after Tehran launched missile attacks targeting American forces in the Middle East, sharply escalating a conflict that had briefly eased following a temporary pause in hostilities.

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said it struck dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targets, including military command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal defence sites and maritime assets.

The operation was launched in retaliation for Iranian missile attacks a day earlier, which targeted US military bases in Jordan and vessels in the Strait of Hormuz. CENTCOM said all attacks on American forces were successfully intercepted.

The latest exchange marks one of the most serious escalations in the conflict since fighting began in February, with both sides appearing to move further away from diplomatic efforts.

Iranian state media reported that one of the US strikes hit a residential property in the Chah-Tangu neighbourhood on Qeshm Island, where rescue teams were searching for people trapped beneath the rubble. Other Iranian outlets reported multiple explosions on the island. The reports could not be independently verified, and the US military did not immediately respond.

The renewed strikes came hours after US President Donald Trump vowed a forceful response to Iran's attacks on American personnel.

The developments also coincide with reports that Tehran is seeking to rapidly strengthen its air-defence network.