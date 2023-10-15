US labour board accuses Musk’s X of illegally firing employee

The US National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has alleged in a complaint that Elon Musk-run X violated labour laws when it fired an employee who criticised the company’s return-to-work policy.

The X (formerly Twitter) employee Yao Yue encouraged others in the company’s Slack group to let it fire them instead of quitting, as she was fired for breaking an unspecified company policy.

“After 12 amazing years and 3 weeks of chaos, I’m officially fired by Twitter. Never expected I would have stayed this long, and never expected I would be this relieved to be gone,” she posted on Twitter in November last year.

Now, the NLRB has alleged in a complaint that Musk’s X broke the law in firing her, reports CNBC. A hearing on the case is scheduled for 30 January in San Francisco.

“If you can physically make it to an office and you don’t show up, resignation is accepted,” Musk had told Twitter employees after acquiring the company for $44 billion.