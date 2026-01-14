US lawmakers divided over Greenland as Danish leaders head to White House

The United States Congress is split over Greenland, as senior representatives from Denmark and the Arctic island prepare for high-level talks at the White House this week against the backdrop of renewed controversy stirred by President Donald Trump’s remarks on the strategically located territory.

The debate has intensified just days before Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen and Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt are due to meet US Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington on Wednesday. The meetings come amid growing unease among US allies following Trump’s repeated suggestions that the United States should take control of Greenland.

Reflecting the divide on Capitol Hill, Democratic Congressman Jimmy Gomez of California on Tuesday introduced the Greenland Sovereignty Protection Act, a bill aimed at blocking any unilateral US action against ttrumphe territory. The proposed legislation would prevent federal funds from being used to invade, annex, purchase or otherwise acquire Greenland.

“Greenland is not for sale, not for conquest and not a bargaining chip,” Gomez said while unveiling the bill. He argued that threatening an ally undermines international law and weakens NATO, describing Trump’s rhetoric as dangerous and destabilising.

Under the proposal, Congress would also need to explicitly approve any expansion of the US military footprint or financial investment in Greenland. The bill would further prohibit US-funded influence campaigns intended to sway Greenland’s political decisions. Any exception would require fresh legislation directly referencing the Act.

Gomez’s office said the bill was not intended to disrupt existing defence cooperation with Denmark and Greenland under NATO or other agreements, but rather to prevent unilateral actions outside established international norms.

In contrast, Republican Congressman Byron Donalds Fine of Florida has introduced legislation advocating a far more aggressive approach. His Greenland Annexation and Statehood Act calls for decisive steps to bring Greenland under US control, citing national security concerns.