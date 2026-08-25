US lifts Syria’s state sponsor of terrorism designation
The State Department also revoked the terrorist designation of HTS, whose forces toppled Bashar al-Assad in 2024
The United States on Monday removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, ending a decades-old designation that imposed extensive economic restrictions on the country.
The State Department also revoked the designation of al-Nusra Front, later known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as a global terrorist organisation. The US Treasury Department announced corresponding sanctions relief.
The decisions mark a further improvement in relations between Washington and Damascus as Syria seeks to rebuild following more than 13 years of civil war.
HTS-led rebels overthrew long-time Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. The group’s former leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, subsequently assumed the presidency and has sought to present himself as a unifying political figure.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the latest action was intended to encourage investment and promote political and economic stability in Syria. The department said the measures were consistent with President Donald Trump’s commitment to easing sanctions on the country.
The Treasury, however, stressed that the relief did not signal any weakening of Washington’s efforts to combat global terrorism or hold individuals and organisations in Syria accountable.
HTS was previously known as al-Nusra Front and had operated as al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate before severing ties with the jihadist organisation in 2016.
Washington had indicated in July that it intended to remove Syria from its terrorism blacklist, in a move widely viewed as an endorsement of the country’s new leadership.
Trump later met Sharaa on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Turkey, underscoring the shift in US policy towards the Syrian government.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the delistings would offer Syrians a path towards economic prosperity. He said the decision removed the last major obstacles to private-sector investment and would support Syria’s economic recovery and return to the international economic system.
Syrian officials welcomed the announcement, describing it as an opportunity to attract investment and rebuild an economy devastated by years of conflict. Rights groups estimate that the civil war killed more than half a million people.
Syrian Foreign Minister Assad al-Shaibani called the decision a “historic milestone”, saying it recognised the new government’s commitment to international peace and security.
Finance Minister Mohammed Barnieh described the development as a diplomatic success that could help Syria reconnect with international financial markets, attract modern technology and expand development opportunities.
Central bank chief Safwat Raslan said the institution was working to establish a modern and credible financial system capable of responding to the country’s changing economic circumstances.
With IANS inputs