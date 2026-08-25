US lifts Syria’s state sponsor of terrorism designation

The United States on Monday removed Syria from its list of state sponsors of terrorism, ending a decades-old designation that imposed extensive economic restrictions on the country.

The State Department also revoked the designation of al-Nusra Front, later known as Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), as a global terrorist organisation. The US Treasury Department announced corresponding sanctions relief.

The decisions mark a further improvement in relations between Washington and Damascus as Syria seeks to rebuild following more than 13 years of civil war.

HTS-led rebels overthrew long-time Syrian ruler Bashar al-Assad in December 2024. The group’s former leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, subsequently assumed the presidency and has sought to present himself as a unifying political figure.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the latest action was intended to encourage investment and promote political and economic stability in Syria. The department said the measures were consistent with President Donald Trump’s commitment to easing sanctions on the country.

The Treasury, however, stressed that the relief did not signal any weakening of Washington’s efforts to combat global terrorism or hold individuals and organisations in Syria accountable.

HTS was previously known as al-Nusra Front and had operated as al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate before severing ties with the jihadist organisation in 2016.