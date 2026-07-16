US military to screen troops over 30 for testosterone deficiency

The US military will begin screening all active-duty and reserve personnel aged 30 and above for testosterone deficiency as part of their annual health assessments, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has announced.

In a video posted on X, Hegseth said the initiative was intended to ensure troops have "the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best". Personnel found to have low testosterone will be offered voluntary hormone replacement therapy, while screening will remain optional for service members under the age of 30.

Hegseth said the programme was designed to improve long-term health and military readiness, stressing that it was "not about artificial enhancement". The US military continues to prohibit the use of testosterone for non-medical performance enhancement.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said the policy takes effect immediately for all active-duty and reserve personnel aged 30 and older.

"The protocol will enable the Department to establish a comprehensive baseline and offer targeted testosterone therapy, ensuring that it sustains a healthy, capable, and decisively dominant fighting force," he said.

The Pentagon did not clarify whether the screening programme would apply to female service members or whether hormone therapies related to menopause or perimenopause would be offered.

Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran and member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, said hormone testing should be available to both male and female troops.