US must reject political violence, says VP Kamala Harris

US Vice President Kamala Harris has called for rejecting political violence and said that the country must also "embrace" a "robust discussion" about what is at stake in the upcoming presidential election.

Americans will go to the polls to elect their next president in November.

"The hallmark of American democracy, the hallmark of any democracy is a strong competition of ideas, policies, and a vision for the future. Just as we must reject political violence, we must also embrace a robust discussion about what is at stake in this election,” Harris said at an event in Michigan on Wednesday, 17 July.

Harris strongly condemned the recent assassination attempt on former president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

“As we all know, it was a heinous, horrible, and cowardly act. My husband, Doug (Emhoff), and I are thankful he was not seriously injured. That day, as soon as we saw what was happening, we said a prayer for his well-being. And our thoughts immediately turned to Melania (Trump), who we have met, and their family,” she said.