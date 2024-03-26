US "perplexed" by Netanyahu scrapping Israeli delegation's visit to Washington

The White House has said that it was "perplexed" by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision to cancel a planned visit to Washington by a delegation comprising senior Israeli officials.

Netanyahu made the decision after the US on Monday, 25 March abstained from a United Nations Security Council vote on a draft resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza until the end of Ramzan. US abstention, instead of veto, effectively gave the green light to the measure, Xinhua news agency reported.

"We are kind of perplexed by this," John Kirby, spokesperson for the US National Security Council, told reporters at the White House daily briefing in reaction to the scraping of the Israeli delegation, which was invited by the Joe Biden administration to come to Washington for talks on a possible alternative to a ground operation by the Israeli military in Rafah.

Kirby said in a further explanation that the resolution, even as it got passed, would have "no impact at all on Israel and Israel's ability to go after Hamas".

Kirby added that abstaining the draft resolution "does not represent a change at all" in US policy coping with the situation in Gaza.

The US, according to Kirby, is still of the view that a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas should be part of a deal securing the release of those held hostage by Hamas. Meanwhile, the US "continues to stand with Israel as they fight Hamas", Kirby said.