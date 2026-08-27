US religious freedom panel seeks revocation of Mohan Bhagwat’s US visa

A US government advisory body on religious freedom has urged the Trump administration to revoke the visa issued to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, who is in the United States as part of a three-nation tour.

The United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), an independent bipartisan federal commission established by the US Congress, said it was “deeply concerned” about Bhagwat’s visit and accused members of RSS subgroups of having “perpetrated violent attacks against religious minorities”.

The commission monitors religious freedom conditions in countries around the world and makes policy recommendations to the US president, secretary of state and Congress. Its recommendations are advisory and it does not have the authority to revoke visas itself.

USCIRF chair Asif Mahmood said the commission had urged the US government to consider “targeted sanctions” against individuals it holds responsible for religious freedom violations, including revoking Bhagwat’s visa. The commission also accused the Indian government of engaging in what it described as “transnational repression” to target religious minorities beyond India’s borders.

The intervention comes as Bhagwat is in the US for a series of engagements during the RSS’s centenary year. In New York, he is scheduled to address the Universal Oneness Celebration at the Infosys Theatre at Madison Square Garden on 29 August.