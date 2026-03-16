Cong flags call by US govt body for sanctions against RSS, RAW

With the BJP’s ideological parent organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) celebrating its centenary year, the Congress on Monday recalled that India’s first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had banned the RSS following the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.

The remarks came a day after the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) recommended sanctions against the RSS and India’s external intelligence agency, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW).

Congress shared the USCIRF post on social media and said, “The USCIRF has warned that the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) poses a threat to people's religious freedom”, noting that USCIRF is an official US government body.

Highlighting the commission’s findings, the Congress said the panel had warned that the RSS poses a threat to religious freedom. The party further alleged that “an organization that opposes the Constitution and advocates running the country according to the Manusmriti is poison to the unity and brotherhood of this nation.”