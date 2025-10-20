Permission must for namaz, public events; applies equally to RSS: Priyank Kharge

Karnataka minister for rural development, IT and BT Priyank Kharge on Monday said prior permission is mandatory for conducting namaz or any other event on public grounds, emphasising that the rule applies equally to all organisations — including the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

“In our order, no organisation, religion, or caste has been mentioned. Even I, you (media), and everyone else must obtain permission. That’s it. The rule is the same, whether it is (former minister) K.N. Rajanna or (BJP state president) B.Y. Vijayendra making a remark,” Kharge told reporters in Bengaluru.

Kharge’s clarification comes amid renewed tensions between the Karnataka government and the RSS over permissions for pathsanchalan (foot marches) across the state.

The controversy began in early October when district administrations denied permission for several RSS marches, citing law and order concerns. In response, the organisation accused the Congress government of “selective targeting”.

Earlier this month, the state had made it mandatory for all private groups — religious or political — to seek prior approval before using public spaces for events. BJP and RSS leaders criticised the move, calling it “discriminatory”, while Congress leaders argued that it was a neutral measure to ensure public safety.

Former minister K.N. Rajanna, part of the same government, had also questioned the practicality of the rule, asking why similar restrictions were not enforced on public namaz gatherings.

Addressing reporters, Kharge said the order had been misunderstood and politicised. “In our order making it mandatory for private organisations to obtain permission for holding events in public places, the name of no organisation has been mentioned. Then why this confusion?” he asked.

The minister accused the RSS of defying the rule and refusing to provide official documents.