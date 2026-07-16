US disables oil tanker bound for Iran after alleged blockade breach

The US military said it had disabled an oil tanker attempting to reach an Iranian port after the vessel allegedly ignored repeated warnings and sought to breach a recently reimposed naval blockade.

According to the US Central Command (CENTCOM), the Curacao-flagged tanker M/T Belma, which it described as unladen, was intercepted in the Arabian Gulf while sailing towards Kharg Island.

CENTCOM said a US aircraft fired Hellfire missiles into the vessel's smokestack, rendering it unable to continue its voyage. It added that the tanker was no longer transiting towards Iran.

The incident comes a day after US forces reimposed a naval blockade on vessels travelling to or from Iranian ports and coastal waters.

Separately, CENTCOM said US forces carried out two waves of military strikes against Iran on Wednesday.