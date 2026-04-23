US scrambles to contain fallout after Trump calls India a ‘hellhole’
Embassy praises ties as MEA registers concern; row linked to US birthright citizenship debate
Hours after US President Donald Trump amplified a podcast that described India as a “hellhole”, Washington sought to contain the fallout, with the US Embassy in New Delhi reiterating strong bilateral ties and leadership-level friendship.
“The President has said ‘India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top’,” a US Embassy spokesperson said, in an apparent attempt to cool tensions following the controversy.
The remarks come amid criticism from political leaders in India and heightened sensitivity over India-US relations.
Podcast remarks trigger row
The controversy stems from content reposted by Trump from American radio host Michael Savage, who, during a podcast discussion on US immigration policy, referred to India and China using derogatory language.
Savage was criticising birthright citizenship provisions in the United States, alleging misuse by immigrants.
“A baby here becomes an instant citizen… and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India or some other hellhole,” he said in the podcast.
The content also included broader claims about immigrants exploiting welfare systems and influencing cultural identity in the US.
India’s response measured
Responding to queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that India had taken note of the reports but stopped short of a direct condemnation.
“We’ve seen some reports. That’s where I’ll leave it,” he said.
The calibrated response reflects India’s approach of signalling concern without escalating diplomatic tensions.
Linked to US policy debate
The episode is tied to an ongoing political and legal debate in the US over birthright citizenship.
Trump has been advocating restrictions on automatic citizenship for children born in the US to non-citizen parents and has faced legal challenges over an executive order issued on the matter.
Several US courts have blocked the policy, calling it unconstitutional, and the issue is currently under consideration at higher judicial levels.
Political and diplomatic context
The incident has added a layer of strain to otherwise close India-US ties, which span defence, trade and technology cooperation.
While the US Embassy sought to reaffirm the relationship, political reactions in India have focused on the perceived lack of a strong official response.
India and the United States maintain a strategic partnership, though differences occasionally surface over trade, immigration policies and geopolitical positions.
Diplomatic observers note that such episodes are typically managed through backchannel engagement and official clarifications to prevent escalation.
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