US scrambles to contain fallout after Trump calls India a ‘hellhole’

Hours after US President Donald Trump amplified a podcast that described India as a “hellhole”, Washington sought to contain the fallout, with the US Embassy in New Delhi reiterating strong bilateral ties and leadership-level friendship.

“The President has said ‘India is a great country with a very good friend of mine at the top’,” a US Embassy spokesperson said, in an apparent attempt to cool tensions following the controversy.

The remarks come amid criticism from political leaders in India and heightened sensitivity over India-US relations.

Podcast remarks trigger row

The controversy stems from content reposted by Trump from American radio host Michael Savage, who, during a podcast discussion on US immigration policy, referred to India and China using derogatory language.

Savage was criticising birthright citizenship provisions in the United States, alleging misuse by immigrants.

“A baby here becomes an instant citizen… and then they bring in their entire family from China, or India or some other hellhole,” he said in the podcast.

The content also included broader claims about immigrants exploiting welfare systems and influencing cultural identity in the US.

India’s response measured

Responding to queries, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal indicated that India had taken note of the reports but stopped short of a direct condemnation.