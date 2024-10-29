US sent 1,100 Indian illegals back over the last year

About 1,100 Indian nationals who were staying in the United States illegally were repatriated to India through charter and commercial flights during the 2023–24 American financial year ending 30 September, a senior official in the US department of homeland security (DHS) said on Tuesday, 29 October.

In a virtual briefing, Royce Murray, assistant secretary for border and immigration policy, US DHS, in response to a query related to the 22 October charter flight that deported a batch of Indian nationals, said there was "no minor" on the removal flight, adding these were all male and female adults.

The senior official said the 22 October charter flight was "de-planed in Punjab". However, she did not mention where exactly the flight had originated from, or the place of origins of these deportees.

The briefing was on the US department of homeland security's cooperation with Indian government on 'irregular migration'.

It came days after the US homeland authorities announced the deportation of a batch of Indian nationals who were staying in that country illegally.