US Supreme Court to hear Trump appeal of Colorado ballot ban

The US Supreme Court agreed on Friday, 5 January to hear former President Donald Trump's appeal of a ruling by Colorado's highest court that would keep him off the presidential primary ballot in the western state.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on the matter on 8 February. Three of the justices on the Supreme Court were appointed by Trump during his presidential term.

The Colorado Supreme Court barred Trump in December, due to his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. In its decision, the Colorado Supreme Court cited a clause in the US Constitution which says those who "engaged in insurrection" may not hold federal or state office.

Trump's lawyers have argued that the Colorado decision would "unconstitutionally disenfranchise millions of voters" in the state and argue that 6 January does not qualify as an insurrection.