US to send 'emergency' military aid to Ukraine

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Tuesday announced that the US would be providing a small package of emergency military aid for Ukraine, bypassing Congress after its more permanent plans to assist Kyiv have been stalled in Congress for several months.

"Today, on behalf of President Biden, I'm announcing an emergency package of security assistance and $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," Sullivan told reporters.

"The world is watching. The clock is ticking and we need to see action as rapidly as possible."

The $300 million (roughly €275 million) package would include artillery ammunition, Sullivan said. That's probably the most requested item from Ukraine at present, and one where NATO countries' stockpiles are dwindling, given the dramatic uptick in usage over the past two years.

Biden says the emergency package is 'not enough'

The announcement came as Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda were visiting the White House, appealing for a fortification of NATO's eastern flank more generally.

"NATO must accept that if not today, then tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, operational capabilities on NATO's eastern flank must be greater," Tusk told a Polish broadcaster before his arrival in Washington.

Biden said on Tuesday during his meeting with the Polish leaders that the emergency aid package was "not enough for Ukraine."

Duda, meanwhile, called on all NATO members to increase their defense spending to 3%, as opposed to the current 2% target that not all members meet.

Poland and the US are both NATO members that exceed the target. Official figures put US defense spending at roughly 3% of GDP, whereas for Poland NATO's estimates are nearer 4%.