US treasury secretary Janet Yellen to visit India for G20 summit

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen will travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 Leaders' Summit from 7 September to 10 September, during which she will continue to rally America's partners to maintain their collective economic support for Ukraine and engage her Indian counterparts on bilateral issues, an official release said on 31 August.

This is Yellen's fourth visit to India this year.

During her India visit, the department of treasury said, Yellen will focus on strengthening the global economy and supporting low- and middle-income countries by advancing the evolution of multilateral development bank (MDB), debt restructuring and the IMF's Poverty Reduction and Growth Trust (PRGT).