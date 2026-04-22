US vice-president Vance’s Islamabad trip delayed as Iran stalls on peace talks

The planned visit of US vice-president J.D. Vance to Islamabad for renewed peace talks with Iran has been postponed after Tehran failed to respond to Washington’s latest proposals, according to media reports.

Vance had been expected to leave on Tuesday morning, with negotiations scheduled to resume the following day in Pakistan’s capital. The talks were intended to coincide with the expiry of a fragile ceasefire between the United States and Iran, raising concerns about what may follow if diplomacy falters.

A US official, cited in reporting by The New York Times, said the diplomatic process is effectively on hold in the absence of an Iranian response. However, the trip has not been cancelled and could be reinstated at short notice should Tehran signal willingness to engage.

Officials in Washington are also seeking assurances that Iran’s negotiators have full authority to reach a binding agreement. Meanwhile, The Washington Post reported that the delay is partly due to additional policy discussions involving Vance at the White House.

US President Donald Trump has taken a hard line ahead of the ceasefire deadline, accusing Iran of repeated violations. In an interview with CNBC, he expressed confidence that the United States would secure favourable terms, stating that Iran has “no choice” following significant damage to its military capabilities.