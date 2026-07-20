US widens air campaign against Iran after American troops killed; Bahrain, Kuwait struck

The United States launched a fresh round of airstrikes across Iran early Monday after announcing the death of another American service member, while Tehran retaliated by targeting Bahrain and Kuwait, marking another sharp escalation in the conflict that has pushed the two countries closer to all-out war.

The latest US attacks targeted areas around the northwestern city of Tabriz, believed to house underground missile bases operated by Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, along with other military installations across the country.

Iran responded by launching attacks towards Bahrain, home to the US Navy's Fifth Fleet, and Kuwait. Bahrain activated missile warning sirens, while Kuwaiti authorities said the country's air defences intercepted an incoming Iranian barrage.

The exchange of attacks came as last month's interim agreement aimed at ending the conflict continued to unravel. Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz remained severely disrupted, while Brent crude prices climbed above USD 90 a barrel, adding to concerns over global energy supplies.

The US military said the latest escalation followed the death of another American service member in Iraq on Saturday during the controlled detonation of a downed Iranian drone.

"We hit them very hard again tonight," US President Donald Trump said. "And we did that in honour of the soldiers killed."

The US Central Command said it carried out its ninth consecutive night of strikes, targeting Iranian military command centres, air defence systems, coastal surveillance sites, maritime capabilities, missile and drone launch sites, and communications networks.

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that at least one person was killed near Tabriz. It also said strikes hit Bandar Imam Khomeini in Khuzestan province, Sirik and Jask in Hormozgan province, and Konarak and Chabahar in Sistan and Baluchistan province.