US will soon take full ‘control’ of strategic straits, Trump claims

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Washington is close to taking full control of strategic waterways linked to Iran, while reiterating that Tehran will not be permitted to develop a nuclear weapon.

“We’re essentially controlling, and soon controlling, the straits,” Trump said in an interview broadcast on 77 WABC Radio. He did not identify the waterways to which he was referring in the portion of the interview released on Wednesday.

Speaking to his former personal lawyer Michael Cohen, Trump defended US military operations against Iran and acknowledged that the conflict could lead to higher petrol and energy prices for American consumers.

He argued that the additional costs were justified by the need to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“They’ll be a little higher for your energy cost, and they’ll be a little bit higher for gasoline,” Trump said. “But we have to make a journey to the West Asia because we can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump claimed that Iran’s military capabilities had been severely diminished, including its navy, air force and ability to manufacture missiles and drones. He also cited inflation, the weakening Iranian currency and alleged delays in military salaries as evidence of mounting pressure on Tehran.

The president suggested that the loss of senior Iranian leaders had complicated prospects for negotiations. “It’s not easy to make a deal. Nobody knows who’s leading,” he said.