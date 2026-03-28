'We had to run to save our lives, it was all over': Trump claims Iran attacked USS Ford 'from 17 angles'

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran launched a missile attack on the USS Gerald R. Ford, but the Pentagon has categorically denied the assertion, saying no such strike took place.

Trump alleged that Iran fired missiles “from 17 angles” at the carrier, calling it a major incident and warning of Tehran’s military capabilities.

“Iran hit the world’s largest aircraft carrier from 17 angles. We had to run to save our lives—it was all over,” he said.

Pentagon rejects claim

US defence officials said no Iranian missile or drone attack targeted the carrier, contradicting Trump’s statement.

They clarified that the incident involved a fire onboard the vessel, likely caused by an electrical or mechanical fault in the laundry area.