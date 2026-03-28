'We had to run to save our lives, it was all over': Trump claims Iran attacked USS Ford 'from 17 angles'
US says no missile strike on USS Gerald R. Ford; vessel moved to Greece for repairs
US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran launched a missile attack on the USS Gerald R. Ford, but the Pentagon has categorically denied the assertion, saying no such strike took place.
Trump alleged that Iran fired missiles “from 17 angles” at the carrier, calling it a major incident and warning of Tehran’s military capabilities.
“Iran hit the world’s largest aircraft carrier from 17 angles. We had to run to save our lives—it was all over,” he said.
Pentagon rejects claim
US defence officials said no Iranian missile or drone attack targeted the carrier, contradicting Trump’s statement.
They clarified that the incident involved a fire onboard the vessel, likely caused by an electrical or mechanical fault in the laundry area.
The blaze reportedly lasted nearly 30 hours and disrupted operations, forcing hundreds of sailors to temporarily relocate within the ship.
Officials said two crew members sustained minor injuries, while others were treated for smoke exposure.
The Pentagon asserts that the carrier remains “fully mission capable” and the incident was not linked to any combat situation.
Following the fire, the USS Gerald R. Ford has been moved to Souda Bay in Greece for repairs.
The development comes amid heightened tensions involving the US, Israel and Iran in West Asia.
The carrier had been deployed in the Red Sea as part of US military operations in the region.
Concerns over readiness
The temporary withdrawal of the carrier has raised concerns among some US lawmakers over naval readiness, though officials have downplayed the impact.
The incident highlights the strain on US military assets as the conflict continues, even as authorities reject claims of any direct Iranian attack on the vessel.
Importance of being USS Gerard R. Ford
The USS Gerald R. Ford is the most advanced aircraft carrier ever built and represents the cutting edge of American naval power. Commissioned as the lead ship of a new class, it was designed to replace older carriers with far more automation, efficiency and combat capability.
At an estimated cost of about $13 billion, it is the most expensive warship in history, built not just as a platform for aircraft but as a floating military base capable of projecting power anywhere in the world.
One of its biggest advantages is technology.
The carrier uses the Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), which replaces traditional steam catapults and allows faster, smoother and more frequent aircraft launches.
It also has advanced radar systems capable of tracking multiple threats simultaneously, along with a high degree of automation that reduces crew workload while increasing operational efficiency. In practical terms, this means the ship can launch more missions per day and respond quicker in combat situations.
Despite its size and power, the carrier does not operate alone.
It is always part of a larger carrier strike group that includes destroyers, submarines and support ships, all working together to provide layered defence against missiles, aircraft and drones. This makes it extremely difficult to target and even harder to successfully hit, which is why aircraft carriers are often seen as among the most protected military assets in the world.
That is precisely why any claim of it being attacked carries weight. The USS Gerald R. Ford is not just a warship but a symbol of US military dominance.
Even the suggestion that it was struck raises questions about the vulnerability of such high-value assets in modern warfare, especially with the growing use of missiles and drones.
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