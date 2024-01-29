Vaccine hesitancy rising as climate-related disease spreads, reveals new study

COVID increased vaccine hesitancy. With immunisation crucial to protect against the impacts of climate change, the test is how to restore vaccine confidence.

As climate change causes more extreme weather events, increased rainfall and rising temperatures, it's increasing the spread of infectious diseases. While this claim might sound like scaremongering, it is not a prediction — it's already happening now in our cities, as exemplified by news reports of the streets of Paris being fumigated to limit the spread of tiger mosquitoes known to carry Zika and dengue.

Vaccines are a key tool in the fight against these diseases. They can protect against some tropical and mosquito-borne illnesses, such as Japanese encephalitis, dengue or yellow fever, as well as many diseases that can thrive when drought and flooding reduce access to clean water, such as cholera and hepatitis A.

With new global pandemics also predicted to emerge with climate change, vaccines will likely play a key role in mitigating their most devastating impacts.

But troublingly, vaccine hesitancy appears to have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it's not just COVID vaccines that are subject to this hesitancy, but vaccines more broadly — even those that have been successfully used for decades and led to the near-eradication of some infectious diseases.