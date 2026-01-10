Venezuela still ‘uninvestable’, say US oil bosses despite Trump’s zeal

US President Donald Trump’s bid to mobilise at least $100 billion in investment from American oil companies to revive Venezuela’s energy sector has met with a cautious response from industry leaders, who warned that the country remains “uninvestable” amid political instability, sanctions and legal uncertainty.

At a meeting at the White House, chiefs of major US oil firms acknowledged that Venezuela’s vast reserves present a long-term opportunity but said sweeping changes would be required before large capital commitments could be considered. No major financial pledges were announced.

Trump has said his administration intends to “unleash” Venezuela’s oil potential following the January 3 operation in Caracas that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro. He told executives that opening the sector would help bring down global energy prices and signalled that Washington would decide which companies are allowed to operate in the country.

“We are open for business,” Trump said, adding that companies would deal directly with the US rather than Venezuelan authorities.

Industry leaders, however, stressed that past experience and present conditions argue for restraint. ExxonMobil chief executive Darren Woods said his company had twice seen its assets seized in Venezuela and that any return would require “significant changes” to the investment climate. “Today it’s uninvestable,” he said.

Chevron is currently the only major US oil company still operating in Venezuela, accounting for roughly a fifth of the country’s output. Firms from other countries, including Spain’s Repsol and Italy’s Eni, remain active and were represented at the White House talks. Chevron indicated it expects to expand production gradually, while Exxon said it plans to send a technical team to assess conditions.

The White House has said it is working to “selectively” roll back US sanctions that have restricted Venezuelan oil sales, while coordinating with the interim authorities led by former vice-president Delcy Rodríguez.