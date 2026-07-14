Vietnam boat tragedy survivor recounts final moments before deadly capsizing

A survivor of the speedboat tragedy off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island has recounted the terrifying moments when a sightseeing trip turned fatal within minutes, saying a powerful wave overturned the vessel shortly after it set off, trapping several passengers inside.

The accident occurred on 11 July when a speedboat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four Vietnamese crew members capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai Island. Fifteen Indian tourists lost their lives, while 16 others were rescued and later returned to India after receiving medical treatment. One survivor remains in critical condition in a hospital in Phu Quoc.

Among those killed were 10 people from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Two of the victims were women.

Nirmal Kumar, a resident of Palani in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district, returned to India on Sunday night after remaining in Vietnam to assist with the recovery of the victims. Speaking about the incident, he said the group had boarded a large, enclosed speedboat to travel between islands during the final stage of their holiday.

According to Kumar, the boat had travelled barely 300 metres and was only about three minutes into its journey when it encountered a massive wave.

"The boat tilted after being struck by an extremely strong wave. Passengers seated on one side were thrown across, causing the weight to shift suddenly. The boat then overturned completely," he said.

Kumar said the boat's driver and tour guide jumped into the water first, prompting around 20 passengers, including himself, to follow and escape. However, those seated towards the rear of the enclosed vessel were trapped beneath the overturned boat.

"Although they were wearing life jackets, they could not get out because the capsized boat pinned them underwater," he said.

He said rescue teams reached the site within around 10 minutes and rescued those floating outside the vessel, but recovering passengers trapped beneath the boat took another 20 to 30 minutes.