Vietnam boat tragedy survivors point to lack of emergency medical response

Survivors of the tourist boat tragedy off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island have alleged that inadequate emergency medical facilities and delayed professional assistance worsened the disaster, claiming several lives could have been saved with timely treatment.

Twenty Indian tourists from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana who survived the accident returned to Hyderabad late on Sunday after being repatriated from Vietnam.

The speedboat, carrying 32 Indian tourists along with three crew members and an attendant, capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai on Saturday while returning to An Thoi Port. Fifteen Indian tourists were killed and 21 others rescued, while two survivors remain in critical condition.

Govinda, an employee of the company that had organised the trip and a resident of Rajahmundry, said survivors were forced to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) themselves as no trained medical personnel were immediately available.

"There was no proper medical team on the island. We did whatever we could with the little knowledge we had. We performed CPR and tried to keep people alive, but many slipped away before our eyes," he said.

According to him, passengers rescued from the sea received little immediate medical attention despite desperate attempts by fellow tourists, the boat crew and jet ski operators to save them.

He said requests for an air ambulance could not be met, while ambulance boats arrived only after a delay, forcing critically injured passengers to wait before being shifted for treatment.

Govinda, who was travelling in a second boat about 400 metres away, said the vessel carrying the victims suddenly tilted and overturned after slowing down in rough waters.