Vietnam orders probe into speedboat capsize that killed 15 Indian tourists

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the speedboat capsize off Phu Quoc Island that killed 15 Indian tourists, as the Indian Embassy began the process of repatriating the victims' mortal remains.

The Prime Minister has directed authorities to investigate the cause of the accident and take strict action against those found responsible, according to Vietnamese media reports.

In an official dispatch issued following the tragedy, Hung conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and directed ministries, government agencies and local authorities to deploy available medical resources, medicines and emergency assistance, Tuoi Tre News reported.

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said the mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals were being transported to Ho Chi Minh City and would be flown to India after the completion of necessary formalities. The embassy is coordinating with Vietnamese authorities to expedite the process.

“The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday’s boat accident are being transported to Ho Chi Minh City and will reach there by this evening,” the embassy said.

“After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest,” it added.