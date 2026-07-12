Vietnam orders probe into speedboat capsize that killed 15 Indian tourists
Mortal remains being moved to Ho Chi Minh City for repatriation as Vietnamese authorities investigate Phu Quoc tragedy
Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the speedboat capsize off Phu Quoc Island that killed 15 Indian tourists, as the Indian Embassy began the process of repatriating the victims' mortal remains.
The Prime Minister has directed authorities to investigate the cause of the accident and take strict action against those found responsible, according to Vietnamese media reports.
In an official dispatch issued following the tragedy, Hung conveyed his condolences to the families of the victims and directed ministries, government agencies and local authorities to deploy available medical resources, medicines and emergency assistance, Tuoi Tre News reported.
Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Vietnam said the mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals were being transported to Ho Chi Minh City and would be flown to India after the completion of necessary formalities. The embassy is coordinating with Vietnamese authorities to expedite the process.
“The mortal remains of the 15 Indian nationals who tragically passed away in yesterday’s boat accident are being transported to Ho Chi Minh City and will reach there by this evening,” the embassy said.
“After completion of formalities at Ho Chi Minh the mortal remains would be transported to India at the earliest,” it added.
The speedboat, bearing registration number AG-26751, was carrying 32 Indian tourists, three crew members and a Vietnamese tour guide from May Rut Ngoai Islet to An Thoi International Port when it capsized about 400 metres from the shore at around 1 pm on Saturday after encountering strong winds.
Rescue teams launched an immediate operation and recovered all 36 people who had been on board by 3.30 pm. Twenty-one people survived, while 15 Indian tourists were confirmed dead.
According to An Giang provincial authorities, five bodies were initially kept at Kien Giang General Hospital, while the remaining 10 were transferred to Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City for identification and other procedures.
The Indian Embassy said 10 of those killed were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala.
The embassy has been working with Vietnamese authorities and the families of the victims to facilitate the repatriation of the bodies and assist the survivors.
The tragedy occurred near Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island and a popular tourist destination known for its beaches and island-hopping tours. Authorities have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the capsize.