MP government sets up judicial panel to probe Bargi Dam cruise tragedy

The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a one-member judicial commission to investigate the cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district that claimed 13 lives last month.

The decision was announced on Sunday, with retired high court judge Sanjay Dwivedi appointed to head the inquiry. The commission has been directed to submit its findings to the state government within three months.

The tragedy occurred on 30 April when a cruise boat operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department capsized in the reservoir. Thirteen people, including women and children, lost their lives, while 28 others were rescued.