MP government sets up judicial panel to probe Bargi Dam cruise tragedy
Retired high court judge Sanjay Dwivedi to investigate causes of accident that killed 13 people and recommend stricter safety measures for inland water activities
The Madhya Pradesh government has constituted a one-member judicial commission to investigate the cruise boat accident at Bargi Dam in Jabalpur district that claimed 13 lives last month.
The decision was announced on Sunday, with retired high court judge Sanjay Dwivedi appointed to head the inquiry. The commission has been directed to submit its findings to the state government within three months.
The tragedy occurred on 30 April when a cruise boat operated by the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Department capsized in the reservoir. Thirteen people, including women and children, lost their lives, while 28 others were rescued.
According to officials, the commission will examine the circumstances that led to the accident and assess whether adequate rescue and relief measures were in place at the time of the incident. It will also determine responsibility for any lapses.
Beyond investigating the mishap, the panel has been tasked with reviewing safety standards governing boats, cruises and water sports activities under the Inland Vessels Act, 2021, as well as the National Disaster Management Authority’s Boat Safety Guidelines issued in 2017.
The commission is also expected to recommend standard operating procedures for the operation and maintenance of such services and suggest mechanisms for establishing Quick Response Teams at locations where water-based tourism activities are conducted.
Officials said the inquiry commission carries greater institutional credibility and public confidence than a routine departmental investigation, particularly in cases involving loss of life.
With PTI inputs
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