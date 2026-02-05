55,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed as ceasefire talks continue: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said an estimated 55,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed on the battlefield since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, adding that a large number of service members remain missing.

Speaking in a prerecorded interview with France 2 television broadcast on Wednesday, Zelenskyy said the figure included both professional soldiers and conscripts. “In Ukraine, officially the number of soldiers killed on the battlefield is 55,000,” he said, according to a French translation of his remarks.

The Ukrainian leader did not provide a precise figure for those listed as missing, saying only that their number was significant.

AJ Jazeera reported that Zelenskyy’s comments came ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia’s invasion later this month and as renewed ceasefire negotiations are under way in Abu Dhabi, aimed at ending the largest conflict in Europe since the Second World War.

The latest estimate marks an increase from figures Zelenskyy cited last year. In an interview with US broadcaster NBC in February 2025, he said more than 46,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed in combat.

Independent assessments suggest the overall toll is far higher when wounded soldiers are included. In mid-2025, the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies estimated that nearly 400,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed or wounded since the war began.