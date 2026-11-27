Zelenskyy warns of fresh Russian strikes as Trump pushes for a deal
Kyiv says Russia is targeting the power grid and other essential services as repairs continue in six regions and EU leaders debate a €45 billion loan
Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to heed missile alerts in the coming days, issuing his second warning of a major Russian strike this week
Overnight Russian strikes wounded seven people in Kyiv, the city’s mayor said, while crews worked to restore electricity across six regions
Donald Trump said he had urged Vladimir Putin to scale back military action, while US envoy Jared Kushner said peace talks had stalled over Ukrainian territory
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Thursday that Russia was completing preparations for another large-scale attack, with energy infrastructure, logistics networks and essential services among the expected targets.
In his nightly video address, Zelenskyy urged Ukrainians to take missile alerts seriously over the coming days. He said Russian forces continued to target substations and overhead power lines, putting electricity, heating and water supplies at risk as winter approaches.
The warning came as repair crews worked to restore power in six regions after Russia launched ballistic missiles and 113 drones overnight, Zelenskyy said. Ukraine’s air force reported strikes at 20 locations, and officials said an apartment building, a hospital and several businesses were among the sites hit or damaged.
Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said ballistic missiles wounded seven people in the capital and struck a shopping centre and two other buildings. Moscow said its forces had targeted drone-related facilities in the city.
Ukraine is pressing its allies for more air defence supplies, particularly interceptors for US-made Patriot systems used against ballistic missiles. Zelenskyy said Russia had launched more than 400 drones and 110 missiles in a separate attack on 20 November that killed eight people.
Trump presses Putin as talks stall over territory
US President Donald Trump said he had urged Putin during talks in China to scale back Russian military action across Europe. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said a swift agreement between Russia and Ukraine remained possible. He said he had briefed NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte on the talks at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Wednesday.
Jared Kushner, who is involved in the negotiations alongside US envoy Steve Witkoff, said the talks had reached an impasse over the future of Ukrainian territory. Speaking on the MD Meets podcast, Kushner said he believed Putin wanted a settlement and had given assurances that he did not intend to use nuclear weapons.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Washington was open to dialogue and understood Moscow’s insistence on addressing what Russia calls the root causes of the war, including perceived threats near its borders. Kyiv and European leaders have accused Putin of refusing to compromise while pressing ahead with the invasion.
Ukrainian strikes reach the Mediterranean
Ukraine said its drones struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region, oil storage facilities in Bashkortostan and the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region. Russian local officials said a drone attack in Krasnodar wounded four people. Moscow-installed officials in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia said a separate strike on a car park killed five people and wounded three.
Ukraine has also extended its attacks on Russian vessels. Zelenskyy said on Monday that Ukrainian naval drones had struck the Russian corvette Merkury and the cargo ship Angara off Libya. Libyan officials told the Associated Press that the corvette remained afloat after sustaining heavy damage. A suspected Ukrainian drone also struck the Russia-bound cargo ship Sparta II in the Baltic Sea near Finland.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her support for Ukraine at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and warned against the war spreading into the Mediterranean.
EU loan talks continue as Kyiv reports North Korean arms pause
European Council President António Costa said early on Friday that 24 EU member states backed a proposed €45 billion loan to help cover Ukraine’s economic and military needs in 2027. The proposal would come on top of a €90 billion loan agreed nearly a year ago. Talks continued in Brussels, where the funding has become tied to negotiations over the EU’s 2028–2034 budget.
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, meanwhile, said North Korea had temporarily suspended some military cooperation with Russia, including deliveries of ballistic missiles and artillery shells, after a diplomatic dispute. The agency said Pyongyang was also holding off on a Russian request to increase its troop presence from about 8,500 to 50,000. According to the agency, North Korean units remain deployed in Russia’s Kursk region.
With agency inputs