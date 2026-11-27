Trump presses Putin as talks stall over territory

US President Donald Trump said he had urged Putin during talks in China to scale back Russian military action across Europe. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said a swift agreement between Russia and Ukraine remained possible. He said he had briefed NATO secretary-general Mark Rutte on the talks at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Wednesday.

Jared Kushner, who is involved in the negotiations alongside US envoy Steve Witkoff, said the talks had reached an impasse over the future of Ukrainian territory. Speaking on the MD Meets podcast, Kushner said he believed Putin wanted a settlement and had given assurances that he did not intend to use nuclear weapons.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Washington was open to dialogue and understood Moscow’s insistence on addressing what Russia calls the root causes of the war, including perceived threats near its borders. Kyiv and European leaders have accused Putin of refusing to compromise while pressing ahead with the invasion.

Ukrainian strikes reach the Mediterranean

Ukraine said its drones struck an oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region, oil storage facilities in Bashkortostan and the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region. Russian local officials said a drone attack in Krasnodar wounded four people. Moscow-installed officials in Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia said a separate strike on a car park killed five people and wounded three.

Ukraine has also extended its attacks on Russian vessels. Zelenskyy said on Monday that Ukrainian naval drones had struck the Russian corvette Merkury and the cargo ship Angara off Libya. Libyan officials told the Associated Press that the corvette remained afloat after sustaining heavy damage. A suspected Ukrainian drone also struck the Russia-bound cargo ship Sparta II in the Baltic Sea near Finland.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reaffirmed her support for Ukraine at an EU summit in Brussels on Thursday and warned against the war spreading into the Mediterranean.

EU loan talks continue as Kyiv reports North Korean arms pause

European Council President António Costa said early on Friday that 24 EU member states backed a proposed €45 billion loan to help cover Ukraine’s economic and military needs in 2027. The proposal would come on top of a €90 billion loan agreed nearly a year ago. Talks continued in Brussels, where the funding has become tied to negotiations over the EU’s 2028–2034 budget.

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, meanwhile, said North Korea had temporarily suspended some military cooperation with Russia, including deliveries of ballistic missiles and artillery shells, after a diplomatic dispute. The agency said Pyongyang was also holding off on a Russian request to increase its troop presence from about 8,500 to 50,000. According to the agency, North Korean units remain deployed in Russia’s Kursk region.

With agency inputs