Can Donald Trump, US officials really be barred from LA Olympics?

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is considering rewriting its rules in a move that could potentially bar US President Donald Trump and other American government officials from attending the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, according to reporting by the Associated Press. The proposed change could also have wider implications for other major events hosted by the United States, including the FIFA World Cup scheduled for this summer.

The proposal is set to be discussed at a meeting of WADA’s executive committee on 17 March. According to AP, the measure is the latest development in a long-running dispute stemming from the US government’s refusal to pay its annual dues to the global anti-doping watchdog.

AP said it obtained correspondence between WADA and European officials involved in the agency’s decision-making that confirmed the agenda item. Two additional individuals familiar with the proposal also confirmed its existence to AP, though they were not authorised to speak publicly as the meeting agenda has not yet been released.

The dispute traces back to Washington’s bipartisan protest over WADA’s handling of several doping controversies, including cases involving Chinese swimmers. The US government has withheld its financial contributions to the agency for several years as part of that protest.

WADA spokesperson James Fitzgerald told AP that “there is nothing new here”, noting that discussions about how to respond when governments withhold funding have been underway since 2020 and are not specifically directed at the United States.

The rule change was first proposed in 2024 but was rejected after US authorities successfully lobbied against it. Since then, however, the United States has lost its seat on WADA’s executive committee.