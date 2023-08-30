Wagner chief Prigozhin buried privately in St Petersburg

Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner military group, was buried in private in his native Russian city St. Petersburg.

Prigozhin's press service said in a post on Telegram that the burial ceremony took place on Tuesday in a closed format, and those who wish to pay respect to him may visit the cemetery in St Petersburg, Xinhua news agency reported.

Citing sources, Russia's TASS news agency reported that in accordance with the wishes of Prigozhin's family, only his family members and close friends were invited to the funeral.

A Russian private jet crashed on 23 August in Russia's Tver Region en route from Moscow to St. Petersburg, killing all 10 passengers and crew members on board. Prigozhin and some senior members of Wagner were among the victims. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.