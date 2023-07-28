Wagner chief seen in Russia for the first time since failed mutiny

For the first time since the Wagner mercenaries' failed rebellion against the Russian military in June, the group's chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was seen in St. Petersburg, meeting an African dignitary on the sidelines of a summit, the media reported.

According to accounts associated with the mercenary group, the meeting took place on Thursday and the dignitary is part of the Central African Republic delegation to the Russia-Africa summit, reports CNN.

For several years, Wagner had a presence in the Central African Republic.

A photo of the meeting was also doing the rounds on social media, showing the two men shaking hands.