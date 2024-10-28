Warning sign for Democrats; dip in support from Indian-Americans

There are more than 5.2 million people of Indian origin residing in the United States. Indian-Americans are now the second-largest immigrant group in the country and have emerged as an important political actor thanks to the community’s rapid demographic growth, the close margins in modern presidential elections, and the diaspora’s remarkable professional success.

Abortion and reproductive rights are a highly salient issue for Indian Americans this election year, ranking as their second-most-important policy concern (after inflation/prices and tied with the economy and jobs). Democrats and women are especially motivated by abortion this election cycle, the report said.

"Although Indian-Americans hold a dim view of many prominent Republican leaders, the party’s disadvantage with Indian-Americans goes beyond personalities," the report suggested. It said the Republican Party was out of sync with multiple policy positions held by members of the Indian-American community.

“When Democrats are asked why they do not identify as Republicans, they cite the latter’s intolerance of minorities, its stance on abortion, and ties to Christian evangelicalism above all,” it said.

According to the report, respondents rate Indian-American Republicans such as Nikki Haley, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Usha Vance (the wife of Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance) unfavourably.

“However, there is evidence of asymmetric polarisation: Democrats rate prominent Republicans worse than Republicans assess leading Democrats,” the report said.

Out of 5.2 million people of Indian origin residing in the US, about 3.9 million are 18 or older.