Weakened Ragasa lashes southern China, toll rises in Taiwan, Philippines

A weakened tropical storm Ragasa pressed westward along China’s southern coast on Thursday, barreling toward Vietnam after unleashing flooding across China's Guangdong province and claiming at least 14 lives in Taiwan and the Philippines in two days. Additionally, 33 people are officially missing in these two countries.

In Yangjiang, located within Guangdong, over 10,000 trees were damaged and branches floated through water‑logged roads. Crews used excavators to clear fallen trees and reopen blocked streets.

Nearly half a million households experienced power cuts, with over a third still without electricity on Thursday morning.

In Zhuhai, streets transformed into rivers as floodwaters inundated low‑lying neighbourhoods. Rescuers employed inflatable boats to evacuate stranded residents from submerged homes. Communication lines with inhabitants of certain islands in the Jiangmen area were severed.

To the west, in Guangxi, schools and businesses were shut, and tourism was suspended in affected cities. Authorities had already relocated more than two million people across Guangdong ahead of Ragasa’s arrival.

The storm reached super‑typhoon strength earlier in the week, with sustained winds peaking at 265 kmph — making it the most powerful cyclone of the year globally. By Thursday morning, Ragasa’s winds had lessened to 65 kmph, though heavy rains were forecast to persist over Vietnam and adjacent southeast Asian regions.