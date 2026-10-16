West Bank: Israeli settlers attack Palestinians during olive harvest
Settlers set fire to cars and trees across the occupied West Bank as Houthi attacks hit a government compound in Aden
Israeli settlers attack Palestinians and set fire to cars and trees during the West Bank olive harvest.
Houthi attacks on government compound in Aden kill at least five people and injure more than a dozen.
Yemen’s security department confirms the arrest of reporter Murad Mohammed Saeed.
Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians across the occupied West Bank during the olive harvest on Friday, 16 October, setting fire to cars and trees, while Houthi attacks on a compound used by Yemen’s internationally recognised government killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen others.
The attacks in Yemen targeted the Maashiq palace compound in the southern port city of Aden, where security guards and other government employees were among the casualties, according to officials. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, saying they had targeted a military operations headquarters associated with Saudi forces supporting the government.
Israeli settlers target Palestinians across the West Bank
Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in several villages across the occupied West Bank on Friday, setting fire to trees and vehicles, according to local officials and emergency responders.
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said six people were injured in two attacks in Abu Falah, near Ramallah. A 63-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were taken to hospital after being beaten by settlers, it said.
Israel has imposed new restrictions on this year’s olive harvest, barring Palestinians from working in Area C, which is under Israeli control and encompasses much of the territory’s agricultural land.
At least four Palestinians have been killed and more than 100 injured since the harvest season began earlier this month, according to Palestinian officials. They said thousands of trees had been damaged, causing losses worth hundreds of thousands of dollars to farmers.
Israeli police and the military did not immediately respond to questions about Friday’s attacks.
Houthi attacks on Yemen government palace compound kill five
Attacks on the palace compound used by Yemen’s internationally recognised government killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen others, government officials said.
In a Facebook post late on Thursday, health minister Qasem Buhaibeh said security guards and other employees at Maashiq palace in Aden were among those killed or injured.
Aden has served as the seat of Yemen’s government since 2015. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attacks, saying they had targeted a military operations headquarters associated with Saudi forces backing the government.
Houthi missiles hit near Saudi-backed coalition headquarters
Two Houthi-launched missiles struck near the headquarters of Saudi-backed coalition forces in Aden on Thursday, causing damage, a Yemeni government official said.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said on Friday that the missiles landed near the coalition compound in Buraiqah, west of the palace.
No senior officials were present at the time of the attack, he said.
Yemen security department confirms reporter’s arrest
Yemen’s government security department in Aden on Friday confirmed the arrest of reporter Murad Mohammed Saeed, along with several other people. Its statement did not specify the number of people detained or the charges against them.
Saeed has worked for several newspapers and news websites, including Aden Al-Ghad, according to his Facebook page. His account also carried several posts featuring footage of strikes in Aden.
The security department linked the arrests to earlier warnings against circulating footage that could reveal sensitive information or compromise security operations.
With AP/PTI inputs