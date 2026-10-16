West Bank: Israeli settlers attack Palestinians during olive harvest

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians and set fire to cars and trees during the West Bank olive harvest.

Houthi attacks on government compound in Aden kill at least five people and injure more than a dozen.

Yemen’s security department confirms the arrest of reporter Murad Mohammed Saeed.

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians across the occupied West Bank during the olive harvest on Friday, 16 October, setting fire to cars and trees, while Houthi attacks on a compound used by Yemen’s internationally recognised government killed at least five people and wounded more than a dozen others.

The attacks in Yemen targeted the Maashiq palace compound in the southern port city of Aden, where security guards and other government employees were among the casualties, according to officials. The Iran-backed Houthi rebels claimed responsibility, saying they had targeted a military operations headquarters associated with Saudi forces supporting the government.

Israeli settlers target Palestinians across the West Bank

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians in several villages across the occupied West Bank on Friday, setting fire to trees and vehicles, according to local officials and emergency responders.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society said six people were injured in two attacks in Abu Falah, near Ramallah. A 63-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man were taken to hospital after being beaten by settlers, it said.